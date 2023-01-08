Teen Rapes 5-Year-Old Girl In Civic School, Apprehended: Mumbai Cops

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl on the premises of a civic school in south Mumbai, police said.

The police apprehended the 15-year-old boy from the Nalasopara area of Palghar district late on Saturday night, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the accused lured the girl to the school and raped her, he said.

The accused fled the scene, but she managed to reach her house and informed her parents, the official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the survivor's father, an FIR was registered. The CCTV footage from the locality was examined and the police zeroed in on the accused, he said.

The police conducted raids at Bandra, Khar, Chembur, and Nagpada, among other places, and the accused was apprehended in Nalasopara, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) has been registered in this regard, he added.

