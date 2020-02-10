Teen Arrested For Performing Stunts On Mumbai Local: Cops

The incident happened on the morning of February 8 and was captured in the CCTV camera at King Circle Railway Station in Mumbai.

The teen was arrested by the Government Railway Police at Wadala station (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly performing stunts on a local train in Mumbai. He was later released on bail.

The arrested youth was a resident of Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Chauhan was allegedly dangling his feet on a platform while traveling to Goregaon when he was arrested by Government Railway Police at Wadala station.

The accused was taken to a holiday court on Sunday where he was released on bail.

