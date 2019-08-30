Supriya Sule Demands SIT Probe Over Death Of Mumbai Gang-Rape Survivor

Supriya Sule also said she would take the victim's brother to the Director General of Police (File)

Accusing the BJP-led government in Maharashtra of being "insensitive" towards women safety, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday led the party's protest march in Mumbai, demanding an SIT probe into the death of a woman after she was allegedly gang-raped in Chembur.

The Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Baramati, who was accompanied by NCP Mumbai chief Nawab Malik and MLC Vidya Chavan, pitched for forming a special investigation team (SIT), contending the on-going probe into the matter was not being carried out "properly".

The NCP called for immediate arrests of the accused. The protest march was taken out from the Lal Dongar area in suburban Chembur to Mumbai's Chunabhatti Police Station.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by four of her friends in Mumbai in the first week of July, died at a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra on Wednesday night.

"The probe is not being conducted in a proper manner. The matter has to be investigated through the SIT. We are with the family. We will not relent till the victim gets justice," Ms Sule told reporters after she met officials at the Chunabhatti Police Station.

Alleging the victim's father was being "pressurised", Ms Sule charged the government with "muzzling voices".

"The government is trying to muzzle voices. It tries to threaten all. This government is insensitive about women safety. Women are not getting justice," said Ms Sule, the daughter of NCP president Sharad Pawar.

Ms Sule also said she would take the victim's brother to the Director General of Police.

The victim's mother told a Marathi news channel that the family wanted justice.

"What happened with my daughter should not happen to other girls. My daughter should get justice. We want justice," she said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe said she has instructed the Mumbai Police to trace the accused and ensure charge sheet in the matter is filed properly.

The alleged rape came to light on July 24 when she was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad, around 325km from Mumbai, after complaining of pain.

The doctors there suspected that she had been raped and informed the police and she was shifted to the government-run hospital.

As per the complaint filed at the Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7 the girl came to Mumbai. Four of her friends decided to celebrate her birthday.

After cutting the cake, the four allegedly raped her, police said.

She later returned to Aurangabad but did not tell her parents about the incident until she was hospitalised, they said. The case has been transferred to the Chunabhatti police station.

