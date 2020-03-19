Substandard Sanitisers Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized In Mumbai

Sanitisers were made illegally and were being exported without any valid licence (Representational)

The Food and Drugs Administration personnel raided a hand sanitiser manufacturing unit in suburban Nahur and seized substandard sanitisers worth Rs 25 lakh, officials in Maharashtra said.

The sanitisers were manufactured illegally and were being exported without any valid licence and necessary permissions, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials had received specific information about the manufacturing unit, where hand sanitisers were manufactured without proper licence from the FDA, an official said.

FDA officials also raided another facility where sanitisers were manufactured by using floor cleaning chemical, the official said.

Officials seized around 1,000 bottles of sanitisers and raw material during the raid, he said.



