Spotted In Mumbai, Strange Graffiti With Shades Of Banksy

The symbols look like triangle with a wavy line underneath, similar to the anonymous works of a British graffiti artist given the name "Banksy".
The symbols have been spotted on the exterior boundary walls of Victoria church in Mahim and Kohinoor Square near Shiv Sena Bhavan in central Mumbai.
Banksy's satirical street art and epigrams use dark humour to make political and social comment. His works have been featured on streets, walls, and bridges of cities throughout the world.
However, another passerby has claimed that the painting made on the walls of India Bulls, which is bigger in size than the others, has been made by an Indian. "This painting was made in the month of December. The person who made this painting looked like an Indian," he said.