SpiceJet Plane Stuck On Mumbai Airport Runway Pulled Out After Two Days

SpiceJet flight overshot the main runway on Tuesday while landing amid heavy rain in Mumbai. (File)

A SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck on the runway at Mumbai International Airport since Tuesday, was finally pulled out on runway surface on Thursday night.

The flight overshot the main runway on July 2 while landing amid heavy rain and got stuck at the end of it. All passengers of the flight on Jaipur-Mumbai route were deplaned and stated to be safe.

"The disabled SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck in Runway-27 RESA has been pulled out on Runway surface at 11:10pm yesterday," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said.

Officials were trying to pull out the aircraft to operationalise the main runway which was shut after the SpiceJet SG 6237 skidded off.

Flights were cancelled or diverted to nearby airports after the incident and an alternate runway was put into operation at the airport.

