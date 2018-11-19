Name Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor After Bal Thackeray, Demands Sena

The Rs 49,250 crore Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor is 700 kilometres long

A Shiv Sena delegation Monday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding that the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor be named after its founding chief late Bal Thackeray.

The Rs 49,250 crore corridor, alternatively referred to as a super communication expressway, is 700 kilometres long and will pass through 392 villages spread over 11 districts in the state.

Sunil Prabhu, Sena MLA, told reporters that the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was completed during Sena-BJP rule and was conceptualised due to the vision of the late Sena chief.

"It is a good coincidence that the Mumbai Nagpur Samruddhi corridor is coming up during the tenure of this alliance government," he said.

"The Mumbai Pune Expressway is named after the state's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. The Mumbai Nagpur corridor is expected to change the economy of the state and it should be named after late Bal Thackeray," he said.

The delegation comprised Industries Minister Subhash Desai, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote, Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam, Heath Minister Deepak Sawant, PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and ministers of state Ravindra Waikar, Dadaji Bhuse, Deepak Kesarkar, Gulabrao Patil, Vijay Shivtare, Arjun Khotkar.