Shiv Sena Leader Charged For Alleged Sexual Harassment

FIR has been registered and he has been booked under several sections, official said. (Representational)

The president of the Shiv Sena's transport wing was charged for allegedly sexually harassing a woman colleague, police said on Saturday.

An RCF police station official added that Deepak Maheshwari of the Shiv Vahatuk Sena was yet to be arrested.

"A woman member of the Shiv Vahatuk Sena has alleged that the accused to harass her and demand sexual favours. She has said that he would ask her out on dates and threaten her when she refused," he said.

The FIR was registered on Friday, he said. He has been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the official said.

