Shatrughan Sinha Says 'Victimised', After Civic Body Razes Part Of His Juhu House Officials of the BrihanMumbai Corporation or BMC today said there were several illegal constructions at the actor's residence that included a couple of toilets, an office and a 'puja room'.

Share EMAIL PRINT Over last few months, the lawmaker had challenged his party's stand on a number of issues Mumbai: Actor and BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, whose Mumbai home was partly demolished last night by civic officials, today indicated that he is being victimized for perpetually at odds with his party, the BJP. Parts of the actor's Juhu home were razed yesterday by civic officials, who said they were out to demolish illegal structures.



"There are no major violations, only some minor alterations were made. We built a toilet after the Prime Minister call to inculcate a culture to use toilets. We built one toilet on the terrace and if they want to remove it they are most welcome," Mr Sinha told NDTV.



But Mr Sinha says people have told him that its possible he is being targeted for the stands he has taken. "Some people are suggesting that it could be because of my statements and tweets or bold moves based on the truth. They are saying, Are you paying a price for it? They ask me if I am paying the price for being close to Yashwant Sinha and supporting him during the farmers' agitation,"Mr Sinha told NDTV



Over the last few months, the lawmaker from Bihar had challenged his party's stand on a number of issues and given unsolicited advice through his tweets.



He had sided with veteran leader Yashwant Sinha who had also taken on the party on its economic policies. He chided the party for its all-out campaign in Gujarat, saying it was looking "desperate". The outspoken actor-turned-politician even took a swipe at PM Modi about his stunning allegation that "Pakistan is interfering in the Gujarat election", asked him to refrain from "mudslinging following his Aurangzeb Raj dig at Rahul Gandhi questioned his silence on the row over Bollywood film Padmavati.



Critics say Mr Singh's frequent outbursts are a ploy to draw attention by a sidelined leader, to which, Mr Sinha says he is only "trying to show them (the party) the mirror".



Officials of the BrihanMumbai Corporation or BMC today said there were several illegal constructions at the actor's residence that included a couple of toilets, an office and a 'puja room'.



The 'puja room' was not demolished, but the other structures were razed by the officials. The actor has been asked to take permissions and shift the 'puja room'.



The civic officials also said the demolition drive was undertaken only after the actor was served a notice on December 5. The order for the demolition was issued on January 6.



