7-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Water-Filled Pit At Construction Site In Mumbai

A seven-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pit at a construction site in suburban Kandivali, the police said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening at Ganesh Nagar. Aditya Ranvijay Chouhan, the boy, fell into a pit at the site of a redevelopment project while walking on the road, a police officer said.

The pit was filled with water. Onlookers pulled him out but he was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

A case was registered against the firm which is carrying out the construction, the police officer said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

