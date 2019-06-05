7-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Water-Filled Pit At Construction Site In Mumbai

The pit was filled with water. Onlookers pulled him out but he was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

Mumbai | | Updated: June 05, 2019 23:04 IST
A case registered against the firm which is carrying out the construction: Cops (Representational)


Mumbai: 

A seven-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pit at a construction site in suburban Kandivali, the police said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening at Ganesh Nagar. Aditya Ranvijay Chouhan, the boy, fell into a pit at the site of a redevelopment project while walking on the road, a police officer said.

The pit was filled with water. Onlookers pulled him out but he was declared dead on arrival at hospital.

A case was registered against the firm which is carrying out the construction, the police officer said, adding that no arrest has been made yet.

