7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped In Lift Shaft In Maharashtra

While getting out from the lift the seven-year-old boy's leg got stuck in the gap between the lift and the shaft, an official said

Cities | | Updated: January 05, 2019 19:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped In Lift Shaft In Maharashtra

As the lift restarted the boy got dragged and head got crushed (Representational)


Palghar, Maharashtra: 

A seven-year-old boy died after getting trapped between a lift and its shaft in Maharashtra's Palghar district today.

The accident took place at Sativali in Vasai tehsil, said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar.

Around 11 am, seven-year-old Hanskumar Gaund and some other children took the building lift where he lived, Mr Katkar said.

While getting out on the first floor, Hanskumar's leg got stuck in the gap between the lift and the shaft, he said.

The boy cried out, but the lift restarted and he was dragged along and his head got crushed, the police officer said. A case of accident has been registered at Valiv police station in the district.

For more Cities news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Seven-year-old boy diesboy stuck between lift and shaft

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsCES 2019Akhilesh YadavHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusDonald TrumpUpcoming MoviesTata SkyLunar EclipseManmohan SinghSuzuki GixxerNaseeruddin Shah

................................ Advertisement ................................