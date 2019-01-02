Sabarimala Row: Women Form Human Chain In Mumbai To Support 'Kerala Wall'

Lakhs of women, including celebrities, turned up to form the human wall in Kerala.

More than 1,000 women formed a human chain in Mumbai to express solidarity with the 'Women's Wall' formed in Kerala as part of an initiative to promote gender equality amid row over entry of women in the Sabarimala temple.

On Tuesday, more than 35 lakh women stood shoulder-to-shoulder across national highways in Kerala, creating a 620 km-long human wall from the northern end of Kasaragod to the state's southern tip.

Extending support to the campaign, women from several organisations and social activists came together to form a nearly one km-long human chain from Dadar Chowpatty to Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Sonya Gill, a member of the committee which organised the Mumbai chain, said around 1,000 to 1,200 women from the megapolis and the neighbouring Thane district and Navi Mumbai town gathered at the venue to form the chain.

"We gathered to express solidarity for gender equality and what our sisters were doing in Kerala. We are not following our old values and traditions where women used to be given due respect in all fields," she said.