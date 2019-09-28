Rs 1 Crore Seized From SUV In Mumbai As Maharashtra Polls Near

The owner of the car and others have been handed over to Income Tax department for investigation. (File)

In run-up to the next month's assembly elections in Maharashtra, Election Commission officials and police have seized Rs 1 crore cash from an SUV in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, personnel from Samta Nagar police station and EC officials flagged down the SUV on the Western Express Highway on Friday night and made the seizure, Senior Inspector Raju Kasbe said.

The model code of conduct is in place in Maharashtra where the single-phase elections will be held on October 21.

"Nine persons were inside the vehicle. We found Rs 1 crore cash in denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 500," he said.

The officer said the owner of the vehicle, identified as Amit Seth from Gujarat, claimed to have borrowed Rs 20 lakh cash from a friend.

Amit Seth and eight others have been handed over to the Income Tax department for investigation, Mr Kasbe said.

