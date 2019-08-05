Rain Hits Life In Mumbai, Hundreds Stranded At Lokmanya Tilak Station

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer distributes food and tea to stranded passengers

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station on Sunday after the Central Railway announced the cancellation and diversion of trains due to the heavy rainfall and water-logging in Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Ward officer distributed food packages and tea to the stranded passengers at the LTT railway station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the intensity of rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours. BMC announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today to ensure that students are not put at risk due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

The Mumbai University has postponed the exam for students of open learning that was scheduled for today.

Stranded passengers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in Mumbai

"University has postponed its exams for students of open learning, scheduled for 5th August, in view of forecast of heavy rains," said Vinod Malale, Mumbai University Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Schools and colleges will be also be closed in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and Mumbai suburbs today.

"Due to the IMD warning for tomorrow, holiday declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai & MMR, Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts," chief minister's office tweeted.

About 150 students of MIT College Pune, who were stranded due to water-logging inside the college building, were shifted to a safe place by a team of fire brigade on Sunday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.