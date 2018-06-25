Racist Slurs, Hair Torn - Mumbai Journalist Says Attacked In Uber Cab

The woman said her hair was torn and her face and hands were scratched by the other passenger in Uber.

It was almost near Urmi Estate in Lower Parel (where her drop was) when she went completely racist and called me a "chinky" & a "chinky s**t". I told her it's racist to which she said "haan toh? Kya Kar legi". — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

I tried to click her picture and she immediately snatched it away from me and threatened to break it. I know she would've so I didn't try clicking anymore. Before she got down from the cab,she physically attacked me,grabbed me by my hair,tore off clumps of hair, scratched my face — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

I have been physically & verbally assaulted in broad daylight by a complete stranger. The whole back seat of @Uber is full of clumps of my hair,I have injury on my face & hands & I'm definitely psychologically scarred. I take Uber twice everyday & yet I know now that I'm not safe — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

Uber refused to give the woman's details stating "customer privacy". The police officer called them in front of me and said there's a formal complaint against this woman & yet Uber didn't help. If she's your customer, so am I. — Ushnota Paul (@journojuno) June 25, 2018

Hey Ushnota, thank you for taking the time to speak with us. As discussed, we've reached out to law enforcement authorities to offer any information that could be helpful in their proceedings. We will keep you updated via the in app help section. — Uber India Support (@UberINSupport) June 25, 2018