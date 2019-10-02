Maharashtra Police Commando, 25, Dies After Collapsing During Physical Test

The commando collapsed while performing a running routine and died at a hospital (Representational)

A 25-year-old Quick Response Team (QRT) commando of the Maharashtra police died after collapsing during a ''battle physical efficiency test" in Vikhroli in Mumbai.

Sanjay Shivsharan collapsed while performing a running routine on Monday and was rushed to a hospital in nearby Chembur where he died during treatment, said Senior Inspector Jayaprakash Bhosale of Chembur police station.

These physical efficiency tests, commonly called BPET in the armed forces, are conducted once every three months to check the combat preparedness of QRT commandos, an official said.

"The exact cause of the death will be known after we receive the post mortem report. An accidental death report has been registered," the official said.

An official said Sanjay Shivsharan was attached to the Kole Kalyan police training centre in Kalina in the metropolis' Santa Cruz area.

