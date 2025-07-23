8-Year-Old Boy Strangled To Death At Maharashtra School, 2 Minors Detained

An 8-year-old boy has been allegedly strangled to death by two fellow minor students after a quarrel at a residential school in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.

Two minors have been detained in connection with the incident, they said.

The victim was a student of a government-aided English school for tribal children in Bhokardan tehsil, District Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal said.

He was found dead on Tuesday morning, according to police.

"An altercation broke out between the victim and two other minors, aged 8 and 14. The two allegedly strangled the victim with a rope while he was asleep. We have detained the juveniles involved and an investigation is underway," Bansal said.

The boys had a fight over a trivial issue on Monday evening. Later at night, the victim went to sleep in the school dormitory after dinner, another official said.

Seizing the opportunity, the accused minors allegedly strangled him with a rope, he said.

On Tuesday morning, when the victim failed to wake up, the school staff rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Doctors at the hospital observed strangulation marks on his neck, the official said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)