Polling Official Posted In South Mumbai Dies After Feeling Sick On Duty

Maharashtra went to polls in four phases between April 11 till April 29.

A polling official who was posted in Sewari area in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency died on Saturday.

Priti Durve complained of ill health when she was on duty and wanted to return home. When she boarded the train, she started vomiting and later was admitted to a hospital.

Mumbai collector Shivajirao Jondhale said, "We would have given her leave if she asked for. She was dropped to the railway station in a taxi arranged by the polling officials."

He added that they will send a proposal to the Election Commission to grant Rs 15-lakh aid to her family.

Maharashtra, where 48 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, witnessed polling starting from April 11 till April 29.

