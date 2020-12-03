Phone Snatcher Arrested After Man Dies While Chasing Him In Mumbai: Cops

The accused was picked up by a police team based on specific information (Representational)

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of a man in south Mumbai recently, the police said.

The man had died on November 29 while chasing the accused Hamid Shaikh, a resident of Pydhonie, as he snatched the man's mobile phone and ran, an official said.

The accused was picked up by a police team based on specific information and after going through CCTV footage, he said.

"Shaikh and his aide had snatched the mobile phone of Irfan Siddiqui (55) at Bhendi Bazar on Sunday. Siddiqui had started chasing the accused, but died while running," the official said.

The police have registered an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", "robbery" and "common intention" and a hunt for the accused persons is on, he said.