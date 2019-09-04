Parts Of Mumbai Water-Logged After Hours Of Heavy Rains

Water-logging occurred in the areas near Mumbai's King Circle railway station and Gandhi market.

Mumbai witnessed water-logging in several parts of the city on Wednesday after hours of rainfall in the metropolis and adjoining areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai police had warned the public of heavy rainfall, urging them to take precautions.

"IMD authorities have indicated high rainfall weather for Mumbai and other adjoining districts for the next two days. Please take adequate precautions and ensure safety. Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," a tweet by the official handle of the Mumbai police read.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain around 29 degree Celcius and 24 degree Celcius respectively in Mumbai on Wednesday.

