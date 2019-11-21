Woman Gives Birth At Mumbai Rail Station, "One-Rupee Clinic" To Rescue Again

The woman was travelling from Nerul to Panvel when she experienced labour pain. Doctors and staff members of Railway's One Rupee Clinic promptly came to her rescue and helped her deliver the child.

Mumbai | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: November 21, 2019 11:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Gives Birth At Mumbai Rail Station, 'One-Rupee Clinic' To Rescue Again

The mother and the child are reported to be healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.


Mumbai: 

A woman gave birth at Mumbai's crowded Panvel station on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI.

She was travelling from Nerul to Panvel when she experienced labour pain. Doctors and staff members of Railway's "One-Rupee Clinic" promptly came to her rescue and helped her deliver the child.

The mother and the child are reported to be healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.

This is not the first instance when "One-Rupee Clinic" proved to be a blessing for people travelling in the city's local trains.

Last month, a 29-year-old woman gave birth at the "One-Rupee Clinic" of Maharashtra's Thane railway station. In April too, a child delivery took place at the same station.

"One Rupee Clinics" were set up at different railway stations in Maharashtra in 2017 to help passengers in case of medical emergencies. The Central Railway along with a Mumbai-based medical firm established the 24X7 "One-Rupee Clinics" following a Bombay high court order.

The consultation fee at these clinics is Re 1, a blood pressure check-up is done for free. The charges for other tests are also minimal.

(With inputs from ANI)



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

mumbaiOne Rupee Clinicpanvel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FASTagMaharashtraKolkataSensexParliamentTelanganaDelhiJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag India

................................ Advertisement ................................