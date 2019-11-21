Woman Gives Birth At Mumbai Rail Station, 'One-Rupee Clinic' To Rescue Again

The mother and the child are reported to be healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.

A woman gave birth at Mumbai's crowded Panvel station on Thursday morning, reported news agency ANI.

She was travelling from Nerul to Panvel when she experienced labour pain. Doctors and staff members of Railway's "One-Rupee Clinic" promptly came to her rescue and helped her deliver the child.

The mother and the child are reported to be healthy and have been shifted to a hospital.

Maharashtra: A woman, travelling from Nerul to Panvel, gave birth to a child at Panvel railway station earlier this morning, with the help of a doctor of Railway's One Rupee Clinic and the railway staff. The mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/8v0cTTypbb — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

This is not the first instance when "One-Rupee Clinic" proved to be a blessing for people travelling in the city's local trains.

Last month, a 29-year-old woman gave birth at the "One-Rupee Clinic" of Maharashtra's Thane railway station. In April too, a child delivery took place at the same station.

"One Rupee Clinics" were set up at different railway stations in Maharashtra in 2017 to help passengers in case of medical emergencies. The Central Railway along with a Mumbai-based medical firm established the 24X7 "One-Rupee Clinics" following a Bombay high court order.

The consultation fee at these clinics is Re 1, a blood pressure check-up is done for free. The charges for other tests are also minimal.

(With inputs from ANI)

