Woman Delivers Baby At Thane Station, Railway Minister Praises Clinic Staff

The woman went into labour on-board the Konkan Kanya Express today.

In just a month, the Thane railway station in Maharashtra has witnessed not one, but two successful childbirths.

On her way to Mumbai, a 20-year-old pregnant woman started experiencing labour pain on a train ride early this morning. Thanks to a two-year old court order, the woman, Pooja Chauhan, got all the help at hand at that time.

On-board the Konkan Kanya Express, Ms Chauhan went into active labour -- a few stops before her destination in Mumbai. As soon as the train stopped at the Thane railway station, railway officials informed the station manager and she was taken on a stretcher to a "One Rupee Clinic" where the staff helped her deliver a baby boy.

'One Rupee Clinics' were set up at different railway stations in Maharashtra in 2017 to help commuters in case of medical emergencies. The Central Railway along with a Mumbai-based medical firm established the 24X7 "One Rupee Clinics" following a Bombay high court order.

Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal shared a report of the incident on Twitter saying: "Thane ke Chowkidars are always ready to serve the nation."

Both the mother and infant are doing fine, doctors at the one-rupee clinic said, according to news agency ANI.

On April 7 this year, a woman delivered a baby boy at the Thane railway station after she went into labour while travelling to Kurla. The woman officials of the Railway Protection Force took the woman to the "One Rupee Clinic" where the staff helped her deliver the baby.

In May 2018, a 22-year-old woman delivered a baby with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse of 'One Rupee Clinic' on a platform at Thane railway station.

