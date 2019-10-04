51-Year-Old Businessman Jumps Off 7th Floor Of South Mumbai Building

Worli, South Mumbai: The reason behind the 51-year-old businessman's suicide was yet to ascertained

A 51-year-old businessman ended his life by jumping off the seventh floor of a building in south Mumbai's Worli on Friday, police said.

Ramesh Jain jumped from the Unique building on Pandurang Budhkar Marg around 10.30 am, said a police official.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead before admission.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to ascertained, the official added.

