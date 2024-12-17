Man Urinates In Pants At Bryan Adams' Mumbai Show, Slams Zomato CEO

Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai on December 13.

A man with diabetes slammed the organisers of the recently held Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai after he urinated in his pants due to the lack of washroom facilities at the event. In an open letter addressed to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and EVA Global Events, the man, Sheldon Aranjo, said there were only three washrooms at the venue - the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre - that hosted at least over 1,000 people.

Mr Aranjo, a media and entertainment professional, also shared a picture of his soiled pants as proof, saying that he had nothing to be ashamed of as he was a diabetes patient with incontinence issues.

"I PAID to PEE (in my pants) at the Bryan Adams concert. Shocked? you should be. While the flow of traffic into the concert was fine, the chilled Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre ensured that my bladder flow was just as good. So I made a bee line to the loo. Only to see a serpentine queue! I knew I would NEVER be able to hold that long. So I was advised to go to the other end of the pavilion!" he wrote in a post on LinkedIn.

He mentioned that as he went over to the other washroom, he was denied entry as it was meant for the "other category".

" I had a Gold ticket. So I made a dash for the nearest tree (which meant dodging a few well meaning security guards as well). Finally, I managed to empty and "release" the pressure (but not before soiling my pants!)," Mr Aranjo wrote.

According to him, he also heard several guests complaining about the "amateur management" of the concert. Among other things, the attendees mainly complained about the long queues at the washrooms, the unnecessary hassle of loading cash onto the invite, and the food stalls at the venue, Mr Aranjo said.

"Thankfully #BryanAdams managed to save what would have become a rather forgetful evening! This is NOT a rant. It's a CRY for help," he wrote.

He further urged the management to organise things properly before bringing down international artists.

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai on December 13 as a part of his 'So Happy It Hurts' World Tour. He had kicked off the six-city India tour on December 8 in Kolkata.