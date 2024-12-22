'Corruption At Play': Fan Slams Organisers For Management Woes At Bryan Adams' Gurgaon Concert

Mr Gupta expressed his frustration with the concert's disorganisation

As organisers work to establish India as the next top music festival destination, recent concerts have been overshadowed by mismanagement, with reports of chaos, ticket scams, overpriced water, and poor network connectivity taking centre stage in public discussions.

One concertgoer, Akassh Ashok Gupta, who attended Bryan Adams' performance in Gurgaon, has publicly criticised the event organisers, accusing them of "corruption at play." Taking to X, Mr Gupta expressed his frustration with the concert's disorganisation, describing his experience as "a scene of chaos."

Sharing his experience, Mr Gupta wrote, "Attending the #BryanAdams concert in #Gurgaon, with tickets priced at INR 20k for the platinum tier, should have been a memorable experience. Instead, it turned into a chaotic scene at the main counter, where people struggled to buy food and drinks due to an unnecessary coupon system that only accepted cash. Families, including children, were visibly stressed, and two kids even approached me for help."

Mr Gupta further revealed that after investing time in the process, he discovered the machines were functioning fine, but staff insisted on cash payments, citing "internet issues." "It was clear this was an attempt to avoid taxes-a blatant example of corruption at play," he wrote.

Also Read| Man Urinates In Pants At Bryan Adams' Mumbai Show, Slams Zomato CEO

He also criticized Zomato, calling the mismanagement at a global icon's concert "unacceptable." Taking a stand, Mr Gupta confronted the staff and questioned their actions. "I even hinted at going live, which quickly prompted a change- within minutes, and the machines were up and running again," he shared.

To further prove his point, Mr. Gupta swiped Rs 2,000 on the machines to demonstrate that cash wasn't required and encouraged others to refuse cash transactions. "This incident highlights how systemic corruption affects us all and shows the power of assertive action. By standing up, asking the right questions, and remaining calm but firm, we can drive change without resorting to violence or abuse," Mr Gupta concluded.

Earlier, a man with diabetes slammed the organisers of the recently held Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai after he urinated in his pants due to the lack of washroom facilities at the event.

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams kicked off the six-city India tour on December 8 in Kolkata.