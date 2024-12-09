Bryan Adams Lights Up Kolkata With 'Rock n Rosogolla' Performance, Fans React Online

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams, currently in India for his So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024, performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Kolkata's Aquatica water park complex on Sunday (Dec 7). From Everything I Do (I Do It For You) to Please Forgive Me to the ever-popular Summer of '69', the singer pulled all stops to enthral the audience with the reaction leaving him astonished as well. "Is it always like this when you come and play at Kolkata?" asked Mr Adams rhetorically during the concert before adding: "Then I got to come back more often."

The fans, who had queued up for hours before the concert, took to social media to share the unbridled joy they got from watching one of the Rock legends perform live in front of them.

"Bryan Adams in Kolkata! That's the real 'Summer of '69' meets 'Winters of 24C'! Just witness the Rock n Rosogolla," said one user, while another added: "My Instagram is exploding with #bryanadamsconcert at #kolkata!! And almost everybody sharing #summerof69!!"

A third commented: "Canadian Rock legend Bryan Adams and his band has mesmerised the citizens Kolkata, Bengal today with his electrifying and blazing performance."

Bryan Adams returns to India

Kolkata's performance marked Mr Adams' sixth visit to India but his first performance in the eastern city. He had previously visited India in 1993-94, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018. The two-time Grammy Awards winner will tour six more cities across the country over the next nine days.

In the lead-up to the concert, Mr Adams, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV said that it was the "warmth of the Indian audience" that kept him coming back. "The energy at every concert is unmatched."

"India's diversity makes each concert unique. When I perform here, it's all about embracing the local energy and connecting with people on a deeper level."

