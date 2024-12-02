Exclusive: Bryan Adams On Performing In India For 6th Time: "The Warmth Of The Indian Audience Keeps Me Coming Back"

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is all set to return to India this December with his much-anticipated So Happy It Hurts tour. This tour marks his sixth visit to India, following previous successful tours in 1993-1994, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the legendary singer spoke about his enduring connection with India, the creative process behind his music and the impact of his timeless tracks.

When asked about his excitement to perform in India, Bryan Adams shared, "The warmth of the Indian audience is what keeps me coming back. The energy at every concert is unmatched."

Adams has been at the forefront of global music for decades, and his ability to keep his music fresh remains a key part of his success. "I adapt by staying true to what I love about music while also exploring new ways to make it relevant. The diversity of India, with its rich culture, has played a significant role in his creative evolution. "India's cultural diversity influences me to constantly evolve and connect with different audiences, making every performance special," he said.

Reflecting on his Indian fans, Adams spoke about the unique energy they bring to his performances. "India's diversity makes each concert unique. When I perform here, it's all about embracing the local energy and connecting with people on a deeper level." His connection to his Indian fanbase goes beyond music, as he's always been captivated by the country's culture. "The people, the food, and the culture are what I love the most about India. Every visit, I make sure to explore new places and enjoy the local delicacies."

Adams' iconic tracks, such as Summer of '69 and Everything I Do (I Do It for You), have continued to resonate with fans across generations. When asked what makes these songs stand the test of time, he attributed their lasting appeal to their universal themes. "Songs like Summer of '69' and Everything I Do have stood the test of time because they speak to universal emotions. They're about love, youth, and longing, things that never change, no matter the generation," he said.

As an artist, he acknowledged the emotional weight his songs carry now, compared to when they first came out. "Playing these songs now is a different experience. The emotional weight of the lyrics feels even deeper with time, and it's incredible to see how the songs have become a part of so many people's lives," he shared.

Bryan Adams' songwriting process has remained remarkably consistent over the years. "I still write songs the way I did when I started-spontaneously, based on feelings and moments," he explained. For him, it's always about "capturing that initial spark and letting the song evolve naturally".

Looking back at his remarkable career, Adams reflected on songs that have defined his legacy. "Reckless and Summer of 69 are probably the songs most associated with my legacy. They represent who I am as an artist," he said.

Despite an extensive career, Adams remains open to new musical experiences. "I'm always open to collaborating with new artists from different genres. There's always room to experiment, and I'm excited about what the future holds in terms of new sounds and collaborations," he concluded.

ICYDK, the 64-year-old singer will kick off his five-city tour on December 10, covering Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.