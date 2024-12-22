Viral Images Of 2024: Top Moments That Stood Out In India

The year 2024 had a series of moments that sparked conversations, captured hearts and dominated headlines in India. From emotional displays of camaraderie and triumph to heart-wrenching moments that stirred public sentiment, the year was full of viral images. Now, as the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 viral pictures of 2024, showcasing the powerful emotions, unforgettable scenes and unmissable moments that defined the year in India.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's hug after T20 World Cup win

In a moment that captured the soul of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma shared a tearful embrace after India ended their 13-year wait for an ICC trophy. As the only players in the squad who had tasted World Cup victories in 2007 (Rohit) and 2011 (Virat), their raw emotions reflected the weight of expectations and years of dedication. The iconic hug on the sidelines was a frame for the ages, celebrating the legacy of two cricketing legends.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hugging and both are crying after won the T20 World Cup.



- MOMENTS OF LIFETIME…!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/HY2EKRk0BQ — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 29, 2024

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav on the same flight after the Lok Sabha results

A day after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav were unexpectedly spotted on the same flight from Patna to New Delhi. As key figures of opposing alliances — Nitish Kumar from the NDA-allied JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav from RJD, an INDIA bloc partner — their candid moments on board captured attention. Photos and videos of Mr Yadav sitting behind Mr Kumar, followed by the two sitting adjacent to each other, quickly went viral.

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same flight to Delhi.

Caption? pic.twitter.com/YA11T5O2ig — Padmaja Joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) June 5, 2024

Vinesh Phogat in distress after Olympic disqualification

India's wrestling star Vinesh Phogat became the centre of attention after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, where she was to compete for gold in the 50-kg category. The setback came when she failed to meet the requirements for a second weight cut before her final match. Amid the uproar surrounding her exit, a photo of Phogat in a distressed state went viral. In the image, she was captured seated in a corner, exhausted and overwhelmed. The photo, widely shared on X, stirred speculation, with some reports suggesting she even lost consciousness and had to be hospitalised.

We failed as Citizens ... ????



Vinesh Phogat must be sitting alone and silently thinking How costly it will be for her to raise voice against her exploitation.



She knew that even after a lot of hard work, some people would not let her win.#Phogat_Vinesh #Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/pNAgTqypde — Harsh Tiwari (@harsht2024) August 7, 2024

Groom plays ludo during wedding ceremony

In a moment that left the internet amused, a groom was captured engrossed in an intense game of ludo on his phone while his wedding rituals were underway. The viral photo shows the groom flanked by two friends, completely absorbed in their online match. The post has, to date, racked up over 4,68,500 views, with users finding the groom's playful distraction humorous and relatable.

Bro has his own priorities pic.twitter.com/CEVJnfPpvb — Muskan (@Muskan_nnn) November 27, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan watching ‘Karan Arjun' together

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were spotted enjoying the iconic song ‘Yeh Bandhan Toh' from their 1995 blockbuster, Karan Arjun. The viral clip, which took the internet by storm, shows the two megastars standing arm in arm. Their faces lit up as they relived the nostalgia of their on-screen bromance. The scene culminates with them smiling, reminding fans of their legendary friendship that has spanned decades.

⁠Chiranjeevi welcoming Pawan Kalyan after big poll win

After the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan received a heartfelt welcome at his elder brother, megastar Chiranjeevi's residence. The photo of the two stars embracing, with smiles that spoke of shared joy and pride, quickly became a viral sensation. Pawan Kalyan arrived with his family to celebrate the momentous occasion.

⁠Fan clicking photo from a tree during Team India's T20 WC win celebration

During Team India's T20 World Cup victory parade in Mumbai, Marine Drive was packed with jubilant fans. Among them, a dedicated supporter climbed a tree for an unobstructed view. This clip quickly went viral, and it also caught the attention of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli pointed out the fan to Rohit, and the two shared a moment of amusement, epitomising the carefree spirit of the celebrations.

A fan was already climbing on the tree. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/JfPhV1ldYk — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 4, 2024

Narendra Modi meeting Paralympian Navdeep Singh

Ninth on our list of viral photos of 2024 is a touching moment between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Paralympian gold medal winner, Navdeep Singh. During a meet-and-greet with India's Paris Paralympics team, Singh, who claimed gold in the javelin throw, presented the Prime Minister with a blue cap. In a gesture that captured hearts, Modi sat down on the floor to accept the gift. Singh then asked for an autograph, creating a picture that embodied respect and admiration.

Chess champion D Gukesh's winning moment

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at the age of 18, defeating China's Ding Liren. Gukesh celebrated the moment by sharing a picture of himself with both hands raised in triumph, which quickly went viral on social media. "18th @ 18," he said.

Bryan Adams' Namaste in India

Bryan Adams recently enthralled Indian fans during his tour, which kicked off on December 8 in Kolkata and concluded on December 17. The tour covered cities including Shillong, Gurugram, and Mumbai. A captivating picture shared by Rolling Stone India went viral, showing Adams with a guitar slung around his neck, striking a namaste on stage.

Which one is your favourite picture?