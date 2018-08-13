On Way To Sister's Funeral, Mumbai Cop Dies Of Heart Attack

Vijay More was posted with Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai since 2015. (Representational)

A 45-year-old police constable died of a heart attack in the morning today while he was on his way to attend his sister's funeral in Pune, an official said.

Vijay More was posted with Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai since 2015, he added.

Mr More's sister had died in Pune yesterday and the constable, along with relatives, was on his way to the attend the funeral when he suffered a heart attack near Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official informed.

Advertisement

More was rushed to a nearby hospital where authorities declared him dead on arrival, he said.

For more Mumbai news, please click here.