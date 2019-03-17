Nigerian Couple, Aide Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Mumbai Woman

The trio was arrested on Friday in Mumbai's Ulwe and Nhava Sheva area (Representational)

A Nigerian couple and their Indian accomplice have been arrested from Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a 57-year-old woman of around Rs 75 lakh in an online fraud, the police said.

The Nigerian couple has been identified as Amra Obesogue (husband) and Christabel Libeh (wife) while the Indian national has been identified as Ashok Borade, a Navi Mumbai resident.

The trio was arrested on Friday after a successful raid on their places in Mumbai's Ulwe and Nhava Sheva area.

"We have seized 13 mobile phones, and an internet modem, router, data card and laptop from the accused," the police said.

On December 2017, the victim, who lives in Mahim, was contacted on Facebook by the accused. He posed as an American man named Donald Tad, who offered a good amount to the victim to free a parcel from the Customs department.

"After his continuous efforts for several months, Tad somehow convinced the woman to transfer a total of Rs 74.20 lakh to various accounts for the Customs process and visa expenses for bringing her to the US for a visit, He promised her that he would double her amount," the police said.

When ''Tad'' stopped answering the victim calls, she realised that she was cheated.

Last year in June, she approached Mahim police station, following which, her case was transferred to cyber cell of crime branch.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of Information Technology Act. Further investigation is underway.

