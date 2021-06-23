Mumbai Woman Jumps From 12th Floor Home With Son, Blames Neighbours

A case has been registered, according to the police. (Representational)

A woman in Mumbai jumped from her 12th-floor apartment with her young son on Monday in an alleged suicide.

Reshma Trenchil, 44, left a note accusing her neighbours for harassing her by complaining about her son making noise, news agency ANI reported today.

A case has been registered and a 33-year-old man, reportedly one of the neighbours from the flat below, has been arrested, according to the police.

Ms Trenchil had recently lost her husband to Covid and lived with her seven-year-old son alone in their flat at the apartment building in Chandiwali. They had moved into the building in April and reportedly had problems with their neighbours who constantly complained about the child causing the noise.

The neighbours were Ayub Khan, 67, his 60-year-old wife and their son Shadab.

Reports also say she had been depressed since her husband, Sarat Mulukutla, died on May 23. He was a Chief Business Officer for an online trading platform for agricultural commodities.

He had gone to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to take care of his parents, both COVID-19 infected. They died of the infection and soon after, Mr Mulukutla also died.

Ms Trenchil had written an emotional post on Facebook on her husband's death.