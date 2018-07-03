For Students Who Missed Exams In Mumbai Due To Rain, A Respite

The schedule for the retest will be announced later. (Representational)

Mumbai University has announced retest for the students who missed their exams today after heavy rains threw life out of gear in the city.The revised schedule for the exams will be announced soon, the varsity said in a statement.

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life across the city. An overbridge (ROB) collapsed today on rail tracks in suburban Andheri injuring five people.

Train services of the Western Railway (WR) were disrupted after a section of the Gokhale bridge connecting two busy train stops and used by thousands of commuters each day, crashed. Office goers, students and other were inconvenienced as the bridge collapse affected the services of local trains, lifeline of the public transportation system in the financial capital of the country.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters this evening that the train services for all the lines would be restored by tonight. He said a probe had been ordered into the incident and added the "40-year-old bridge that collapsed in Mumbai had design flaws."

The five people who were injured "will be given Rs 1 lakh and all those with minor injuries will all be treated at the cost of Railways," Mr Goyal said.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in the city for the next 24 hours.