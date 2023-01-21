Mumbai TV Producer Arrested For Harassing Actor On Social Media: Police

The accused had allegedly created a fake account of the woman on Instagram. (Representational)

A 27-year-old television actor and producer has been arrested from the western suburb of Andheri in Mumbai after he allegedly created a fake account on social media and sent obscene messages to another actor, police said today.

Officials from the local police station arrested the accused following a search operation in the area on Friday, an official said.

The accused had allegedly created a fake account of the woman on Instagram and sent obscene messages to her, her relatives and friends, and defamed her, he said.

The woman filed a police complaint earlier this week, based on which an FIR was registered under sections 354 (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, the official said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)