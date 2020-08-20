Mumbai Tightens Home Isolation Rules For COVID Patients Aged Above 40

Anyone above 50 must have to be admitted to COVID centres once they test positive, Mumbai said (File)

A huge spike in deaths of people in the 40 to 60 age group, the Mumbai civic body has revised its rules of home isolation for them. Anyone above the age of 50 will have to be admitted in Covid-care centres once they test positive, the the Brihanmumbai Corporation has said.

Home quarantine will be allowed only for those below 50, provided they have no chronic health issues like high blood pressure or diabetes and also are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Anyone with comorbidity -- irrespective of age and symptom -- should be admitted in hospital. No home isolation should be allowed for them, the BMC has said.

All other home isolation guidelines to be followed as per the circular issued earlier.

Officials said data analysis showed that mortality rate between the age group of 50 to 60 years is very high. In fact, 70 per cent of Covid deaths in Maharashtra people who are above the age of 40 years.

Covid patients above the age of 60 are considered to stand at high risk of a fatal outcome. But data between August 18 and 12 showed that the number of 40-60-year-old who died is half that of the senior citizens.

Over the last 24 hours, Maharashtra logged 13,165 new patients -- a record high.

The country logged 69,652 new cases in the same period -- a record jump -- taking the total to 28,36,926, data from the Union Health Ministry showed.

The number of deaths climbed to 53,866 with 977 people dying of the disease in a span of 24 hours. This was the highest number of deaths for the second straight day.