Navy Sailors Save Man From Drowning Near Mumbai's Marine Drive

A man was saved from drowning in the Arabian Sea near the Mumbai's Marine Drive (Representational)

A man was saved from drowning in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai's Marine Drive by sailors of the Indian Navy.

Three Navy sailors noticed people gathered at a spot near Marine Drive on Sunday.

On seeing a man drowning in the sea, the sailors jumped into the waters and pulled him out, a Navy release said on Tuesday.

3 young sailors of #IndianNavy Akash (Ship's Diver), Dhananjay Seaman( good swimmer) & Vishwakarma (Marine Commando) rescue a man who had fallen into sea off Marine Drive on the night of 09 Sept. Their selfless & prompt act of bravery is in keeping with the finest traditions IN pic.twitter.com/Q854vJe3mW — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 11, 2018

The man was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and after he regained consciousness, the sailors handed him over to the local police, the release added.