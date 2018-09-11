Navy Sailors Save Man From Drowning Near Mumbai's Marine Drive

Marine Drive, Mumbai: On seeing a man drowning in the sea, the sailors jumped into the waters and pulled him out, a Navy release said on Tuesday.

Mumbai | | Updated: September 11, 2018 12:32 IST
A man was saved from drowning in the Arabian Sea near the Mumbai's Marine Drive (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A man was saved from drowning in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai's Marine Drive by sailors of the Indian Navy.

Three Navy sailors noticed people gathered at a spot near Marine Drive on Sunday.

The man was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and after he regained consciousness, the sailors handed him over to the local police, the release added.

