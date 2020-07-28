Mumbai Sees Its Lowest Single-Day Covid Cases In 3 Months

Mumbai reported 1,033 COVID-19 cases on Monday from tests conducted on Sunday.

On a day Mumbai recorded its highest coronavirus testing figures with almost 9,000 tests, only around 700 positive cases were reported from these tests. From the 8,776 tests conducted on Monday, around 700 samples were positive, which is the lowest in the last 100 days.

The country's financial capital reported 1,033 COVID-19 cases on Monday from tests conducted on Sunday. The doubling rate in the city is 68 days now and Mumbai's recovery rate is at 73 per cent. The overall growth rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai from July 20 to July 26 was 1.03 per cent.

On Monday, the entire state of Maharashtra recorded 7,924 cases and 227 deaths. Mumbai reported 1,021 cases and 39 deaths. Mumbai has reported 6,132 deaths so far.

There are a total of 1,10,182 cases in Mumbai and of these, only 21,812 are active cases. In comparison, neighbouring Thane has 34,471 active cases and Pune has 48,672 active cases.

Mumbai, which was the worst-affected city in the country in the first three months of the pandemic, has now seen some relief with the number of new cases being reported in the city seemingly plateauing. Authorities are, however, being very cautious as they say they fear a second wave and there is still some time for a vaccine to arrive. The ongoing monsoon and the fact that the surrounding areas of Mumbai have seen a huge spike in cases also mean that the city will continue to be on alert and remain cautious while granting relaxations.

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, which was one of the worst hotspots in Mumbai, has also managed to keep the number of positive cases low. The area has 98 active cases now and reported only nine new cases on Monday. The total number of cases in Dharavi stands at 2,540.