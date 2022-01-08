Mumbai Reports 20,318 New Covid Cases, Marginally Lower Than Yesterday

The city now has more than one lakh active cases (File)

Mumbai on Saturday reported 20,318 cases in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than yesterday's 20,971. The city logged 5 Covid-related deaths.

Of the total cases, 82 per cent are asymptomatic, down from yesterday's 84 per cent.

1,257 patients have been hospitalised today with Covid and of them, 108 are on oxygen support.

The city now has more than one lakh active cases. As many as 7,234 or 21.4 percent of 33,803 hospital beds in the city are now occupied.

About 6,003 people recovered and were discharged as of today's report. The recovery rate currently stands at 86%.

On Friday, the financial capital had reported 20,971 cases and six deaths due to COVID-19.

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the need for hospitalization and oxygen support was low, state health minister Rajesh Tope said in Jalna on Saturday.

He said the state task force and health department had given their assessment of the COVID-19 situation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will decide on the extent of restrictions etc.

Mumbai has so far imposed only a few curbs such as a ban on the assembly of five or more persons at night and shutting down schools and colleges in the city, he said, conceding, since December 21, the positivity rate has gone up significantly.