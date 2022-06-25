Mumbai Records 840 New COVID-19 Cases; 3 Casualties

A day earlier, the metropolis had recorded 1,898 infections and two pandemic-related fatalities.(File)

Mumbai on Saturday reported 840 COVID-19 cases, a fall attributed to the glitches in the ICMR portal, and three Covid-related deaths, taking the total count to 11,04,600 and casualties to 19,594, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

A day earlier, the metropolis had recorded 1,898 infections and two pandemic-related deaths.

As per a bulletin issued by the BMC, the three deaths included two men- a 94-year-old and a 77-year-old with comorbidities, and a 63-year-old woman, also with comorbidities.

A total of 92 patients were hospitalised.

With 2,051 patients discharged after treatment, the number of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 10,72,963, leaving the metropolis with 12,043 active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 7,733 tests were conducted on Saturday, raising the number of samples tested so far to 1,74,59,528.

The case recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 97 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases between June 18 and 24 stood at 0.167 per cent. The doubling rate of cases is 400 days, the bulletin said.

