Bombay High Court Suspends Hearings For A Day Amid Heavy Rain

The Bombay High Court has suspended its hearings for the day, including all virtual hearings, amid heavy rain in the city and suburbs.

The bail petitions filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, both arrested in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were to be heard on Wednesday by a single bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal through video-conferencing.

Besides, a division bench led by Justice S J Kathawalla was scheduled to hear actress Kangana Ranaut's petition against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over the demolition of a part of her bungalow in Pali Hill area.

As per the communication issued by the high court registrar, these cases and other matters scheduled during the day will be taken up by the benches concerned on Thursday.

Heavy rain overnight and early Wednesday morning caused water-logging at many places in Mumbai, disrupting rail and road traffic, officials said.