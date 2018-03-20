Mumbai Rail Roko: Why Students Sat On Train Tracks Today- 10 Points

Mumbai Rail Roko Protest: The protest by students demanding railway jobs affected train traffic.

Mumbai: Hundreds of students blocked railway lines in Mumbai this morning, forcing authorities to stop the suburban and express lines that serve as Mumbai's lifeline. A 'rail roko' was carried out by students who cleared the railway apprentice exams and are seeking jobs in various departments of the railways.The agitation was called off around 11 am after Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said discussions will be held with the students. The 'rail roko' protest had a cascading effect on the Western Railway route that was functional, with all trains running packed to capacity.