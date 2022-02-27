Power Outage In Several Areas Of Mumbai, Local Train Services Resume

Complaints of power cuts were reported from areas in south and central Mumbai (Representational)

Several areas in Mumbai witnessed a massive power outage on Sunday due to technical issues.

Expressing regret to the citizens for the inconvenience, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a tweet said its team is working to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city.

Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience," the civic body tweeted.

February 27, 2022

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were restored on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption.

"Power supply tripped momentarily on HB and Main line from 9.49-52am.Trains are running on all corridors, " tweeted Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

February 27, 2022

Complaints of power cuts were reported from Sion, Dadar and Matunga areas in central Mumbai. There were also similar reports from parts of south Mumbai.



The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a state undertaking, distributes power in the island city and depends on producers like the Tata Power.

Earlier, Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on October 12, 2020 which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets.