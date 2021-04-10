Mumbai Police's 'Pronunciation Guide' On How To Wear A Mask Right

In a recent upload, the police have spelled out how to wear a mask.

Mumbai Police, known for its smart one-liners and witty posts on social media, has come out with its latest creative on mask awareness.

In a recent upload, the police have spelled out how to wear a mask. The Instagram post has four pictures. The first three feature the correct pronunciation of commonly mispronounced English words. And, the fourth one shows the right way to wear a mask. The post was captioned, "Mask-on-nose-mouth-and-chin. Simple to pronounce, even simpler a task to be done!"

This was followed by the same message in Marathi.

The post has recorded over 16,100 "likes" in the past 22 hours. Some users left comments complimenting the police department for always finding novel ways to spread awareness on various issues. One user wrote, "Your social media guy requires a serious raise."

"This account gives me the most chill vibes, " wrote another person. Playing along, a user commented, "Partying in a club: 'No', IPL at home: 'Yes'."

Mumbai Police also recently took to the Instagram trend of turning commonplace texts into inspirational quotes and posters. They gave it a twist by tweaking the challenge into "things that protect you from COVID-19 turned into motivational posters." Their list included, "wear a mask", "avoid unnecessary travel", "wash hands" and "maintain physical distance".

The caption of the post was a play on the popular song "Thousand Miles" and it read, "Making my way downtown. Walking fast and I'm homebound. Cause it is nearing curfew time! Mask up, protect yourself Mumbai!"

Viewers reacted to the Reels with clap and fire emojis. Dropping in a suggestion, one user wrote, "Please add keeping your surroundings clean." Another said, "Social media game 100 percent".

On the occasion of World Health Day 2021, Mumbai Police shared a photo asking people of the city to be "healthy, wealthy and wise" by availing of vaccination services. Along with it, they wrote, "Be wise, Mumbai! All citizens above the age of 45, secure your health this #WorldHealthDay! Get yourselves vaccinated at your nearest centres."

Last month, Mumbai Police took a spin on ads of popular brands to highlight the need of wearing masks.