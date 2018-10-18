Mumbai Police Wants You To Be Alert About This 'New Age Ravana'

In India, cybercrime is on the rise and Mumbai Police wants you to stay alert.

Riding on the topical wave yet again, Mumbai Police has won netizens over with their latest tweet on Dussehra. A graphic shared by them has started a conversation about the "new age Ravana" in the cyber world. Urging Mumbaikars to stay alert, the tweet points out that the demons of today's times are "cyber bullying, hate mongering, stalking, cheating, morphing, misinformation, impersonation, blackmailing, phishing and fraud."

"The new age Ravana can still be conquered with the age old weapons of staying alert and taking timely action. Wishing all Mumbaikars the strength of always standing by the good and against the evil. Happy Dussehra," the Mumbai Police shared.

The new age Ravana can still be conquered with the age old weapons of staying alert and taking timely action. Wishing all Mumbaikars the strength of always standing by the good and against the evil. Happy Dussehra pic.twitter.com/6uku8ef1sg - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 18, 2018

In India, cybercrime is on the rise with more and more people being at the receiving end of bullying and fraud. Though regulations are being put in place, timely action is the key to deter the acts.



Thank You Mumbai for always being our strength in ensuring that good triumphs over evil.



A Happy Dussehra to all Mumbaikars pic.twitter.com/HLvkuYq3ia - CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) October 18, 2018

Wishing Mumbaikars a happy Dussehra, Subodh Jaiswal, Mumbai Commissioner of Police, thanked them on Twitter for always being the police's strength and "ensuring that good triumphs over evil."