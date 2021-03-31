'A Lot Can Happen If...': Mumbai Police's Spin On Ads For Mask Awareness

One of the messages by Mumbai Police is a spin on Cafe Coffee Day's tagline.

Mumbai Police is known for its ingenuity when it comes to spreading awareness on various issues, be it the importance of helmets or breaking the tension related to COVID-19. In a series of innovative messages on social media, they have used wit and humour to highlight the need of wearing masks, and, at the same time, ensuring that it resonates with the youth.

The awareness messages, released today, are a play on the taglines of four popular brands.

The first of the four images carry the message 'Kya Aapke Chehre Pe Mask Hai', in a reference to Colgate.

Every time you step out, it is the mask that makes - 'The Complete Look'!#TheBrandOfSafety#TakingOnCoronapic.twitter.com/lCLXDjvvyV — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 31, 2021

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to figure out the inspiration for the second image. It has a red dialogue box with the line, "A lot can happen if you don't wear a mask." Still don't get it? It's from Cafe Coffee Day's punchline, "A lot can happen over coffee."

The third image - a palette of green with the freshness of peeled lemons, a splash of water and the tagline "Take Care" - is the perfect antidote to a hot summer day. Its inspiration comes from the logo of French cosmetics brand Garnier.

The colour red is dominant in the fourth and final image. It just has a blue mask with the tagline: "Because coronavirus is not worth it". It doesn't take long to decipher the inspiration behind this image - it's cosmetic giant Loreal.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police had added another creative twist to a hit track, "Aaj main upar, aasmaan neeche" from the 1996 film "Khamoshi", and used it to spread a message related to the coronavirus. The image featured the virus with a thought bubble that says, "Aaj main upar because mask hai neeche".

In Maharashtra, there has been a rapid surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. What's worrying is the fact that despite a rise in cases, many are not adhering to coronavirus guidelines, such as wearing masks in public places. Of late, the police have even started issuing challans to those flouting the mask rule. The police had announced the violation would attract a fine of Rs 200.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra registered 27,918 new cases and has over 3.4 lakh active cases. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 27,73,436.