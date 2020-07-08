Mumbai Police Rescue Minor Girl After Being Kidnapped

The police have arrested all the accused persons from Rajasthan's Jhalawar. (Representational)

Mumbai Police on Tuesday rescued a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a person known to her via her social media account.

"A complaint was filed by the victim's family and after an investigation, we came to know the girl had been in contact with a man in the same area," Mumbai Police said.

Further investigation revealed that four persons had come to Mumbai from Madhya Pradesh to assist in the kidnapping, as per the state police.

The police added that they have arrested all the accused persons from Rajasthan's Jhalawar and Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh. The vehicle used for kidnapping the victim has also been recovered, stated the police.