Passenger Falls Between Train, Platform In Mumbai. Watch Dramatic Rescue

Mumbai: The pointsman, Shivji Singh, acted swiftly and pulled the man to safety.

An alert pointsman saved the life of a passenger who fell in the gap between a train and the platform at the Kalyan station in Maharashtra, according to a video tweeted by the Central Railway.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Kalyan station near Mumbai when train number 02321 started departing from the station at 11:54 AM.

कल्याण स्टेशन के पाइंटसमैन ने बचाई एक यात्री की जान।

दिनांक 14.11.2021 कल्याण स्टेशन पर 02321अप 11.54 बजे जैसे ही रवाना हुई, पाइंटसमैन श्री शिवजी सिंह ने एक यात्री को प्लेटफॉर्म एवं ट्रेन के बीच गिरते हुए देखा। पाइंटसमैन ने तुरंत उसकी मदद की और जान बचाई। @RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/8gckQpxcaU — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 15, 2021

Dramatic visuals tweeted by the authorities showed the train moving at the crowded railway station when a man suddenly falls into the gap between the platform and the train.

The pointsman, Shivji Singh, acted swiftly and pulled the man to safety while others present there also rushed to his rescue.

In a similar incident a few months back, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable had saved the life of a 50-year-old woman after she had slipped while boarding a moving train at Sandhurst Road station in Mumbai.