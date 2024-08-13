Mumbai Man Kills Friend Over Auto Rickshaw Fare, Arrested

The accused allegedly killed his friend over the payment of auto rickshaw fare in Mumbai's Kurla area.

Mumbai Crime Branch, on Tuesday, arrested a 29-year-old man from Mumbai's Kalyan railway station, allegedly involved in the killing of his friend over the auto-rickshaw fare of a mere 30 rupees.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused who has been identified as Saif Zahid Ali and victim Chakkan Ali were friends and belong to the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. The crime branch said both of them recently moved to Mumbai and used to work in a garment factory here.

The incident happened when a dispute arose between the two for a mere rupees 30 over paying the auto-rickshaw fare. The dispute later turned violent and escalated into a murder, informed the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Mumbai Crime Branch nabbed Sahid Ali from Kalyan Railway Station and handed him over to Kurla Police.

Earlier on late night of July 25, the Mumbai Police arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of a history-sheeter inside a spa located in the Worli area.

The arrest was made by the Mumbai Crime Branch, who apprehended the 26-year-old suspect from the Palghar district on July 24.

According to the details provided by the Mumbai Crime Branch, the victim was found with his throat slit inside the spa. Earlier, on Wednesday, six people were arrested for killing a man following a fight between two groups in the Chembur area of Mumbai.

The fight was over an old rivalry, said the Mumbai RCF Police Station, adding that the accused were drunk and two of them had a criminal record. The deceased has been identified as Siddharth Kamble (32). Kamble was attacked with a sharp weapon and was taken to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

