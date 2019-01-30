Mumbai Metro To Launch Instant Cashback From February 1

The cashback scheme will have a six-month validity with every recharge.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd's Mumbai Metro One will launch an unique Instant Cashback scheme for commuters from February 1 to reward customers and popularize metro train usage, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It will be launched for the Store Value Pass (SVP), its most popular ticketing product which is used by nearly one-third of the commuters with a 51 percent YoY growth.

Accordingly, commuters will now be entitled to instant cashback ranging from 2-10 percent for recharges ranging from Rs 200-Rs 600 or more to make SVP even more attractive.

Earlier, SVP commuters enjoyed only piecemeal incentives of up to Rs 5 as they commuted, but now it will be instant cashback against a recharge, and encourage daily ticketing commuters to migrate to SVP.

It will offer a one-time flat cash-back on the entire remaining balance of January 31 to take care of the incentive that a customer would be entitled to while travelling with current balance, the spokesperson said.

The cashback scheme will have a six-month validity with every recharge and will also be available to those travelling short distances of two kilometres, which was not available earlier.