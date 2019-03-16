Mumbai Local Trains To Be Affected Tomorrow Due To Maintenance Work

In Mumbai, maintenance mega blocks are needed for infrastructure upkeep: Central Railways

As part of weekly maintenance of rail tracks, the Central Railway will conduct a Mumbai mega block tomorrow causing disruptions on the city's local trains - the Central and Harbour lines. "These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," the Central Railways said.

Here's The List of Local Trains That Will Be Affected Due To Mumbai Mega Block:

Trains that will be diverted:

The slow line services leaving Matunga from 11:25 AM to 3:21 PM will be diverted on fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations stopping at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations and then re-diverted to slow line at Mulund station.

Trains that will be delayed:

Down slow line services will not be available at Vidyavihar, Kanjur Marg and Nahur stations on Sunday. The passengers can, however, travel via Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund stations.

Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10:54 AM to 3:06 PM will arrive at their destination 15 minute behind schedule. It will stop at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled stoppages.

Down fast/semi-fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10:48 AM to 3.40 PM will arrive at their destinations 20 minutes behind schedule. It will stop at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts.

All Down and Up slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11 AM and 5 PM will arrive at their destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Trains that will be cancelled:

All Down Harbour line services leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 10:34 AM to 3:08 PM and all Up harbour line services leaving from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10:21 AM to 3 PM will remain cancelled.

Special train services:

Special services will be available during the block period on Panvel-Vashi and Kurla-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus sections.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via mainline and Transharbour line from 10 AM to 4.30 PM.

Mumbai Mega Block affect on traffic:

Due to Mumbai mega block, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. The Central Railways have requested passengers not to take any risks while travelling.

