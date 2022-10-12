Mumbai Man Thought 'Djinn' Was Stealing Gold. Thief Turned Out To Be...

The police also recovered some of the stolen items worth Rs 40.18 lakh from their possession.

A Mumbai businessman was perplexed at first when he noticed some gold ornaments were missing from his home in February. More jewellery items went missing over the next few months but, he avoided filing a police complaint. He thought it was a "djinn's doing".

He finally filed a police complaint in September after a huge sum of cash was also stolen along with the jewellery. "Djinns don't steal cash," Abdulkader Shabbir Ghoghawala, the businessman, told the Byculla police. By then, gold and cash worth more than Rs 40 lakh had been stolen from his house.

The police, who suspected the case to be an inside job, acted swiftly and traced the accused within a day. It turned out to be the man's 12-year-old niece.

During the investigation, she revealed that her cousin, who was from Surat in Gujarat, asked her to steal from her uncle's house. After her revelation, the police arrested the cousin and his two friends after the probe linked them to the case.

No action has been taken against the girl so far, the police said, adding a detailed report to the Juvenile Justice Board will be sent after her role in the case is ascertained.